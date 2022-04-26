North Shore Schools Announces New Superintendent: ICYMI

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



GLEN HEAD, NY — North Shore Schools is getting a new superintendent.

This month, the school system's Board of Education formally announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher Zublionis as Superintendent of Schools. Zublionis, who earned a Masters of Arts and a Doctorate of Education from Columbia University's Teachers College, will step down as assistant superintendent of North Shore Schools, a position he has held since 2019.

He will assume his new role on July 1, 2022.

"Leading the North Shore Schools as the next superintendent is a dream come true and an opportunity that I will work hard to earn, each and every day," said Zublionis. "From my first day on the job at North Shore High School 13 years ago, I realized that the North Shore Schools Community was unique in its dedication to personalized learning, innovation, and continuous improvement."

Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Dolan congratulated the school board for selecting Zublionis as his successor, saying the "community can look forward to experiencing Chris' informed and thoughtful leadership."



North Shore Schools has a total of 2,567 students in grades K through 12, according to the latest data posted by the New York State Education Department. The school district — which has a 96-percent four-year graduation rate — includes Glen Head Elementary School, Glenwood Landing Elementary School, Sea Cliff Elementary School, North Shore Middle School, and North Shore High School.

Since becoming assistant superintendent in July 2019, Zublionis has helped develop and implement the K-12 Education Program and North Shore Schools Reopening Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials say he collaborated with district leadership to create an educational technology infrastructure for online and hybrid learning and helped address pandemic-related learning loss through diagnostic assessments and curriculum revision. He also worked to develop an expansive summer remediation and enrichment program for the district.

Prior to becoming assistant superintendent, Zublionis served as principal of Sea Cliff Elementary School in 2014. During his seven-year tenure, he helped develop a school-wide approach to student growth through personalized skill mastery and reflective goal setting, according to education officials.

He also served as a tenured director of Social Studies at North Shore High School and worked as a middle school social studies teacher, coach, and student government advisor at the Syosset Central School District.

