North side of La Palma volcano collapses
Red-hot lava spewed into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force following the collapse of Cumbre Vieja's north side.
LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. "A clear increase in effusive activity has been observed in the last few minutes," the Volcanology Institute of the Canary Islands, Involcan, said earlier on Twitter. Making his third visit to La Palma, one of the Atlantic Canary Islands, since the eruption began on Sept. 19, Sanchez said earlier on Sunday that the government would approve 206 million euros ($239 million) of aid funding this week.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
