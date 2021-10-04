North side of La Palma volcano collapses

Reuters

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. "A clear increase in effusive activity has been observed in the last few minutes," the Volcanology Institute of the Canary Islands, Involcan, said earlier on Twitter. Making his third visit to La Palma, one of the Atlantic Canary Islands, since the eruption began on Sept. 19, Sanchez said earlier on Sunday that the government would approve 206 million euros ($239 million) of aid funding this week.