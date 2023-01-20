North Side Partnership Project holds summit for public violence

A local organization in the North Side is holding a meeting to discuss different ways to prevent violence involving minors in Pittsburgh.

In recent months, there have been more and more shootings in and around the city.

Last October three people were killed and one was injured in a shooting on the North Side. Thursday, a man was shot and killed in downtown Pittsburgh. This is raising a lot of concern around the area.

That is why the North side Partnership Project is holding a public violence summit.

“I Just think our kids are caught up in this web of violence and they do not know what to do,” said Rev. Eleanor Williams, executive director of the North Side Partnership Project.

The summit is being held at 2610 Maple Avenue.

The organization wants to hear from community members on what ideas or solutions they have to end the ongoing violence.

Earlier this week the city council president introduces legislation to enforce a curfew for kids. Rev. Williams thinks it is a good idea.

“We really are for the curfew but it has to be in a way that it’s spread to all the authorities police can not do everything so fi you put the curfew in the hands of the community we may be able to solve some of that problem,” said Williams.

Williams suggests that the building the summit is being held at should be a curfew center for kids who need somewhere to go overnight and that there should be other centers in each part of town.

The organization also plans to go to the neighborhoods in the North Side to talk with more people about how to stop the violence.

