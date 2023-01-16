North Somerset bird centre would close if exposed to avian flu

A bird of prey centre would have to close if even one of its animals contracted avian flu.

North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre in Congresbury is trying to raise £1,650 for a protective net to cover the site, but has so far been unsuccessful.

The centre's director, Leanne McManus-Dunkley, says they would have to cull all of their birds if an outbreak occurred.

She said this "would mean certain closure."

"It would also be devastating for many of the vulnerable and endangered species that we house and have successful breeding programs for.

"Financially, we are still feeling the after-effects of Covid and the ongoing current cost of living crisis, so we just aren't in a position to be able to buy the netting and materials we need without fundraising," she said.

Keepers are having to manage the resident birds more strictly while the centre is without a net.

They are housing them under cover, have increased bio-security on site - with foot dips and disinfectant equipment - and they are limiting access to the aviaries to essential personnel only.

Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird (dead or alive), and the current wave is the worst ever in Europe.

It is thought to have killed more than 100 million domestic birds in Europe and the United States.

Millions more birds have had to be culled in the UK over the past year.

