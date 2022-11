Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli officer shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank who the army said had rammed his vehicle at the soldier then got out of the vehicle to attack him with an axe. CCTV video appeared to support the army account of the incident at a checkpoint near the city of Modiin on Wednesday. The officer, who fired at the Palestinian after being knocked to the ground by the vehicle, was seriously wounded, the army said.