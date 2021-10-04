North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

Tyler O'Neil
·1 min read

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning, the Associated Press reported. The communication broke down after the countries resumed communications for about two weeks this past summer.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN'S PROPOSALS TO NORTH KOREA IGNORED BY KIM AS REGIME CONTINUES MISSILE TEST

Inter-Korean communication channels have been largely dormant since Pyongyang cut them off in June 2020. Experts at the time suggested that the move could signal that North Korea grew frustrated with Soul's failure to revive inter-Korean economic projects and to persuade the United States to ease sanctions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for increased communications last week, noting that his country refused to exchange messages after Seoul staged annual military drills with the United States.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that Kim has ignored President Biden’s proposals as the regime continues its missile tests.

Back in 2019, after President Donald Trump defied expectations by becoming the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in predicted that he would achieve the denuclearization of North Korea by the end of his term in 2022 and that North and South Korea would reunite by 2045.

