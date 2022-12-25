North Spokane shooting suspect arrested

Dec. 24—A 35-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the leg Tuesday at the North Spokane RV Campground was arrested Friday by local authorities.

Cody R. Woods was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a domestic violence order, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. He was charged with a second count of violation of a domestic violence order stemming from a separate incident.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the RV campground, 10904 N. Newport Highway, around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found the 40-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg, deputies said. The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound.

Deputies determined Woods was known to the victim, the sheriff's office said. Woods pulled out a handgun during a disagreement, shot the victim and fled. An initial search for Woods was unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office and Spokane police arrested Woods Friday afternoon in North Spokane. Woods remained in jail Saturday.