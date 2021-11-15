North St. Paul high school student arrested after authorities say he brought loaded gun to school, fighting with staff

Nov. 15—A North High School student, who authorities say brought a loaded gun to school and fought with staff, has been arrested and charged, the North St. Paul Police Department said Monday.

The student, who was not named by police or by the high school because he is a minor, was charged with having a dangerous weapon on school property, being a minor in possession of a gun, threats of violence, fourth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process, according to North St. Paul Police Chief Phil Baebenroth.

On Nov. 9 Principal Kevin Wolff said the school received a tip that a student may be in possession of a firearm. The student was removed from class and brought to the office for questioning.

When asked about the gun, the student immediately began violently assaulting school employees and the school resource officer, Baebenroth said. The staff realized the student was carrying a gun and a struggle to control the weapon ensued.

Police responded to the school and commanded the student to turn over the gun. The student refused and the fight continued.

Officers used "less-lethal options" to subdue the student and remove the gun, Baebenroth said. The gun was removed without the student firing it.

"No other students were involved. No one was hurt," Wolff said. "This happened towards the end of the school day and I communicated with parents via email on Blackboard (a school app) before we dismissed, and students were dismissed on time."

When asked if the student was expelled or suspended, he said, "We are following district policy and focusing on safety to the furthest extent."