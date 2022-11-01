North St. Paul police: Man fatally shot, 2 others in critical condition after stabbing, shooting
A man was fatally shot and two other people were stabbed in a Tuesday afternoon incident in North St. Paul, police say.
A suspect is in custody, police said in a brief statement.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road just after 12:30 p.m. after a report of an assault and found two men and a woman with life-threatening injuries.
They were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where a man with a gunshot wound died.
The two stabbing victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.
No additional details were disclosed by police.
