North St. Paul police investigating threats of school violence

Police are investigating threats of violence at North High School in North St. Paul after rumors circulated last week.

On March 30, North St. Paul officers were told about threats of violence that students and families at North High school had heard. The rumors did not name the school, according to a press release by police.

The next day, Thursday, March 31, police received more reports of potential violence, this time specifying North High School.

Police are working with high school staff to “assure that the upmost safety of all students is maintained and achieved moving forward,” the press release Sunday said.

“The North St. Paul Police Department treats all threats of violence seriously and will continue working diligently to investigate and identify all individuals responsible for these threats and hold them accountable,” the release said.

People with information about the threats are asked to call the North St. Paul Police Department at 651-747-2533 or email Christopher.Ahles@northstpaul.org. In addition, they can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppersmn.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=674&. If the information provided leads to a felony arrest, the person may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

