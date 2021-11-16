North St. Paul student brought loaded gun to school last week, city officials say

North St. Paul police officers were called to the suburb's North High School last week when an armed student was assaulting a school resource officer, authorities said.

The resource officer was asked to question a student after receiving tips that the student had a gun. When the student was asked about the gun on Nov. 9, the student began "violently assaulting school employees and our school resource officer," according to a city news release sent this week.

The student refused to hand over the gun, which was loaded, according to the news release.

Additional officers arrived and were able to control the student and take the gun.

The student was arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including 4th-degree assault of a school official, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a ammo/pistol/assault weapon as a minor, and interfering with a peace officer.

In a separate incident, South High in Minneapolis went on lockdown Monday after multiple fights broke out in the common area and in a bathroom. There were no weapons involved, the Minneapolis School District said.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440