North St. Paul woman charged in South St. Paul crash that killed her ex-husband, injured 2 others

A North St. Paul woman is accused of drunkenly crashing her minivan into an oncoming pickup Monday afternoon in South St. Paul, killing her ex-husband and injuring two other people.

Bobbie Jo Braun, 53, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District Court. If convicted of all three charges, she faces up to 14 years in prison.

Braun made her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday in Hastings, where her bail was set at $250,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

No attorney was listed for Braun in court documents.

South St. Paul police responded about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Concord and Chestnut streets, where they found a white Dodge minivan and a white Chevrolet pickup facing each other with heavy front-end damage and deployed airbags, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers determined Braun, who was sitting on a nearby sidewalk, had been driving the minivan and administered a breath test that revealed she had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.201 — more than twice the legal limit to drive, the complaint said.

Braun allegedly told the officers she “had been drinking at several different bars” that day and admitted she was drunk.

South Metro Fire Department medics took the driver of the pickup and two passengers from the minivan to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where one of the minivan passengers was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup suffered bruises and abrasions to his limbs and cuts on his face, while the other minivan passenger suffered multiple spinal fractures, a rib fracture and a fractured sternum.

Police identified the dead minivan passenger as 60-year-old Paul Edward Craven, who had previously been married to Braun.

Investigators collected surveillance video from a nearby business that showed Braun’s minivan traveling south on Concord Street, crossing the center line and colliding with the pickup, which was headed north, according to the complaint.

Braun’s criminal history includes misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence in 1993 and 2000.

