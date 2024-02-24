North State donors give meals and support to families of two boys who died near Shasta Dam

This photo accompanies two fundraisers for the family of Ryker Moore, age 9.

The North State community is reaching out to help comfort the grieving families of Ryker Moore and Jonathan Jorgensen. The boys' bodies were found Thursday morning after they fell down a hill near a campground, west of Shasta Dam.

In less than two days' time, donors volunteered to make dinner for the families every night through March 7, and donated more than $30,000 to three funds to help them cope with expenses.

Cara and Jesse Holden, owners of Northstate CrossFit in Redding, created a Meal Train fundraising page for Jonathan and Crista Jorgensen, who lost their son Jonathan, said Cara Holden.

The Holden family purchased their business from the Jorgensens, and the two families are longtime friends. "We've known each other since before" the Jorgensen's son and daughter were born, Holden said.

By Friday afternoon, donors signed up to provide meals for the families every day through March 7, according to the two fund pages.

The Holdens set the fund's goal at $15,000. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 137 donors gave $15,985, according to Meal Train.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California raised another $3,880 for the family of Ryker Moore, 9, the son of Redding Police Corporal Brian Moore, according to the Redding Police Department.

A friend of the Moore family set up a second Meal Train fund, Holden said. As of Friday evening, 134 donors gave $13,975 and promised to provide two weeks of meals to Moore family. That fund's goal is also $15,000, according to the charity's website.

"The Moore family was on a camping trip when" Ryker fell, according to a statement on the PORAC website. The family is "very active in their community and they enjoy the outdoors. Thoughts, prayers, and donations are greatly appreciated," the statement said.

The boys' bodies were found in debris after they fell down a hillside near the Chappie-Shasta Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

