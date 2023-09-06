North Strabane police asking for help locating driver involved in serious 2021 crash

Police departments in and around Washington County are looking for help locating a driver involved in a 2021 crash who hasn’t been showing up for court.

The North Strabane Township Police Department says its looking to locate Kyrsten McHenry.

They say she drove her car while under the influence of narcotics and without a license or insurance in December 2021. She crossed the center line on Route 519, hitting another vehicle head-on and causing critical injuries. She’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accident involving death/injury while not licensed and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The department says since then she hasn’t shown up to a single court date and is eluding police.

McHenry is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She may be in Allegheny or Butler counties.

Anyone who sees McHenry should contact police by calling 724-746-8474 or 911.

