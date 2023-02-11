North Stratford woman sentenced for fentanyl

Feb. 10—A North Stratford woman will spend up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to one special felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl, authorities said Friday.

Amber Flagg, 34, was sentenced in Coos County Superior Court to 4-8 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. A year may be suspended from the minimum part of that sentence if she completes all recommended drug treatment while imprisoned, according to the Attorney General's Office.

In January 2021, Flagg assisted Russell Adjutant in selling approximately 30 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Colebrook, authorities said.

Following that sale, law enforcement officers followed the pair to a Berlin apartment.

Flagg and Adjutant were stopped in Stark, where law enforcement discovered that Flagg was carrying about 236 grams (0.52 pounds) of fentanyl on her. Following their arrests, both confirmed that they had purchased the fentanyl found on Flagg from a supplier in Berlin and that they had been involved in fentanyl sales for about five months, according to authorities.