Suburban mother, daughter missing in Israel after Hamas attack
A mother and daughter from north suburban Evanston are among those missing and possibly held hostage after Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
The entire Carlson crew flew to Las Vegas on Monday night for the Raiders' game against the Packers — which finally pit Daniel and Anders against each other.
The actor opens up about writing a book with daughter Erin — and how his heart attack changed his attitude toward work.
Braid, a four-year-old startup that aimed to make shared wallets more mainstream among consumers, has shut down. Founded in January 2019 by Amanda Peyton and Todd Berman (who left in 2020), San Francisco-based Braid set out to offer friends and family an FDIC-insured, multi-user account that was designed to make it easy “to pool, manage and spend money together.” Braid raised a total of $10 million in funding “over multiple rounds” from Index Ventures, Accel and others, according to Peyton’s LinkedIn page.
Powerful earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 2,000 people and leaving hundreds of others trapped, missing or feared dead.
Disney shares hit a new nine-year low last week as the company grapples with various uncertainties from leadership unknowns to a potential asset sale — all while activist investor Nelson Peltz launches a renewed attack on the media giant.
Here's a list of the best smart speakers you can buy -- for every budget -- plus tips and tricks on how to choose the right one for you.
Writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum spill on horror sequel's big surprises.
In an effort to better compete with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram's Threads is preparing to launch a much-in-demand feature: Trends. A Threads user spotted the update in a screenshot posted accidentally by a Threads employee over the weekend, which showed a numbered list of trending topics as well as how many "threads" were actively discussing each item. Instagram has not yet commented on the reports.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
Renewable stocks are plummeting as investors bet going green will take longer and cost more in a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The actress said becoming a mom later in life was the right choice for her.