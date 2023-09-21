Some schools closed after expelled student becomes threat: officials

TechCrunch

Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.