North Tampa death: Man likely targeted by killer, Hillsborough deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide in North Tampa, according to a news release from the agency Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain View Lane and Titus Court around 1 a.m. Wednesday, where they said they encountered a man with both upper and lower body trauma. He later died at Tampa General Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, and the victim appears to have been targeted,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release. “We urge anyone with information on this incident to call us immediately.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office can be reached with tips at 813-247-8200.

