North Tazewell man convicted of 14 counts of child sex crimes

TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man is facing six mandatory life sentences plus 100 years in prison after a circuit court judge convicted him of multiple sex offenses involving children.

Herbert Junior Sparks, 50, of North Tazewell, Va. was found guilty by a judge on Feb. 22 in the Tazewell County Circuit Court of two counts of child endangerment, two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual penetration with an object; two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of indecent liberties of a child by a custodian, one count of producing or making child pornography, and one count of displaying child porn or grooming video to child under the age of 13, according to J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Kati Asbury, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney and Phillip Foy, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, presented evidence to the judge during a bench trial detailing Spark's ongoing victimization of two children over a period of seven years, Plaster said. Asbury presented testimony from multiple witnesses including the victims, mental health professionals, and law enforcement, that detailed the actions of Sparks against the children. The defendant also presented testimony from family members and himself regarding these charges. At the conclusion of the trial, the judge weighed the evidence and found Sparks guilty and convicted him of all counts.

"I would like to recognize the remarkable investigative work of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and also thank all the agencies involved with assisting the victims in this case. I am amazed at the strength and resilience these victims have shown throughout this process and am glad justice was served for them," Plaster said. "I also want to recognize my Assistants Kati Asbury, Brandon Goins, and Phillip Foy for their hard work and dedication in securing these results.

"I also want the verdicts in both cases this week to serve as a reminder that we will dedicate all resources available to protect and defend the children of Tazewell County," Plaster said.

Sparks faces six mandatory life sentences plus an additional 100 years in prison.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office investigated the case involving Sparks. The Department of Social Services, the CARE Center, Clinch Valley Medical Center, Ultra Health, and Cumberland Mountain Community Services assisted in this case. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Kati Asbury and Phillip Foy prosecuted this case.

