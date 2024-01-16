North Texans will see below freezing temperatures Tuesday, another cold front on the way

An Arctic cold front continues to hold North Texas in its grip Tuesday morning, and another cold front is on the way, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

In the Fort Worth area, wind chill was near zero around 7 a.m. with the actual temperature around 10-12 degrees, according to NWS meteorologist Madi Gordon.

Most of the snow that fell Monday has already melted, but Gordon cautions that the roads could be still be slick from refreezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day Tuesday, with a high around 28 degrees, and drop to around 15 overnight, according to the NWS.

Residents who have to go out Tuesday should dress warmly and layer up, Gordon said. Faucets should be kept dripping to avoid damage to pipes.

Wednesday will see warmer weather with daytime highs in the 40s and an overnight low around 34, according to the NWS forecast.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, but Gordon said it won’t be as strong as the Arctic blast that hit the Metroplex over the weekend. Daytime temperatures for Thursday and Friday will rise above freezing even though overnight lows could dip into the twenties and high teens.

Today's top stories:

→ SNOW: Latest on North Texas conditions, power outages

→ Fort Worth-area school closings for Tuesday: Here's the latest

→ What Mike McCarthy, Cowboys said after losing to the Green Bay Packers

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.