Latest: North Texans wake up to snow, ice on ground & roads as cold front lingers Tuesday

North Texans woke up to snowy ground and icy roads Monday as a cold front continues lowering temperatures and creating hazards in the region.

Authorities are warning of hazardous road conditions across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including icy and slick streets and highways, and urging people to avoid travel.

The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue through Wednesday morning before peaking above freezing Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The worst of it is forecast for Tuesday morning, when the service says temperatures will be “bitter cold” with wind chills below 0 degrees.

Dusting of snow on Jan. 15, 2024, at Ninnie Baird Park, 8900 Hawley Drive, in far north Fort Worth.

Stay safe outdoors

MedStar has initiated special cold weather protocols in response to the weather, assigning a higher priority to 911 calls about people exposed to the elements, according to a statement released by the ambulance service provider. The decision comes as risks of frostbite and hypothermia, which can be deadly, increase throughout North Texas.

According to MedStar, it is best to stay inside a heated space during cold weather like this. Check in on elderly or immune-compromised friends and loved ones regularly to make sure they are doing OK.

If you have to be outside, dress warm with multiple layers of warm clothes, wear mittens, cover your face, pay attention to shivering (if you stop shivering, it could be a bad sign) and stay dry. If your clothes become wet, find a warm place and remove wet clothing. Be on the lookout for these symptoms of hypothermia:

Shivering, which may stop as hypothermia progresses (shivering is a good sign that a person’s heat regulation systems are still active);

Slow, shallow breathing;

Confusion and memory loss;

Drowsiness or exhaustion;

A slow, weak pulse;

Loss of coordination, including fumbling hands and stumbling steps;

Slurred or mumbled speech;

In severe hypothermia, a person may be unconscious without obvious signs of breathing or a pulse.

If you do have to drive, the National Weather Service cautions to slow down and allow for additional time in your travel plans. If possible, delay plans until temperatures increase. Plan for alternative routes in case of road closures and check road conditions in advance at drivetexas.org.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Fort Worth has also been postponed because of the weather.

Current Temperatures

Current temperatures and weather data from NOAA weather stations updated hourly. Tap on the map for current weather conditions, including humidity, wind speed. and direction. Data provided by NOAA and Esri.

Conserve morning electricity use

ERCOT, the agency that manages most of the state’s power grid, is asking Texas residents to conserve electricity if safe to do so from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday as frigid temperatures continue to grip the state.

“Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves are expected to be low during the morning hours of Monday, January 15, prior to the solar ramp up,” ERCOT said in a news release Sunday.

ERCOT said it is expecting similar conditions Tuesday morning — it’s expected to be around 12 degrees in DFW — and may issue another appeal for that time after monitoring conditions.

As of Monday morning, the supply and demand of electricity is projected to be the tightest Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., with demand forecast to briefly exceed capacity, according to projections on ERCOT’s website.

The conservation request comes after Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials assured Texans on Friday that they were confident Texas’ grid would be able to stand up to the current winter weather and there would not be a repeat of the widespread outages that impacted millions during the February 2021 winter storm, which killed 246 people statewide.

ERCOT also is requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement programs to reduce energy use at their facilities until at least 10 a.m. Monday.

ERCOT has not announced any plans for rolling blackouts.

“Tomorrow’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” the agency said in Sunday’s statement. “ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if conditions change because of continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours. At this time, if you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.”

Energy-saving tips are online at ercot.com/txans#tips and include lowering your thermostat by a degree or two, avoiding use of large appliances like washers and dryers, and turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances.

Electric outages Dallas - Fort Worth vicinity

Here is Oncor's power outages map. Outage information is sent from Oncor to the outage map every 10 minutes. Source: stormcenter.oncor.com

In the Fort Worth area, to report an outage or check the status of an outage with Oncor, text OUT to 66267 on your cell phone or tablet, download the MyOncor App, visit Oncor.com or call 888-313-4747.

View outage maps and contact info for other providers in the state at puc.texas.gov/storm/contact.aspx

Will schools close?

North Texas schools are already closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

Most school districts likely will wait until Monday or early Tuesday morning to announce decisions about whether students will need to report for classes on Tuesday.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

Cold weather shelters available

Fort Worth’s regular emergency shelters are ready to serve people on cold nights:

Presbyterian Night Shelter: On cold weather days, shelter intake begins at noon instead of 2 p.m. Individuals enrolled in programs do not need to leave the shelter during the day. During extreme weather, overnight guests are able to stay in the shelter throughout the day.

Union Gospel Mission: On cold weather days, UGM begins shelter intake at 1 p.m.

Families that include at least one parent and one child can seek shelter at Broadway Baptist Church, which is open for check-in from 7-9 p.m. each evening.

If local homeless shelters reach capacity, overflow facilities will be opened. In that case, those in need of cold weather shelter in Fort Worth or surrounding cities should report to the Flag Building at 1100 East Lancaster, where the When We Love organization will handle check-ins and transportation.

In Arlington, anyone in need of shelter should go to Arlington Life Shelter at 325 W. Division St. If that shelter is full, transportation will be provided to another facility.

“Our community has a plan in place and is working to ensure no one is left out in the cold,” said Lauren King, executive director for the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, in a news release. “If a member of the public sees someone outside unsheltered, please encourage them to seek shelter. We will find them a warm bed.”

For more information about emergency shelter options, visit the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition website. To receive alerts about cold weather shelter in Arlington, text ARL COLD to 877-799-4950. For Fort Worth, text FWCOLD to 877-799-4950.

Airport flight statuses

The latest information about cancellations and delays is available on the FlightAware website at flightaware.com.

If you’re traveling out of DFW Airport, you can check the status of your flight at dfwairport.com/flights/

For Dallas Love Field, go to dallas-lovefield.com/airlines-flights/flight-status