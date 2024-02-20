North Texas 18-year-old charged with assisting suicide in death of teenage girlfriend
An 18-year-old North Texas man has been arrested and charged with assisting a 17-year-old girl in her death by suicide, according to a news release from Frisco police.
Zander Tashman is charged with aiding suicide, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted, according to police.
Officers responded on Nov. 20, 2023, to the Frisco Commons Park, where the girl was found dead in a pond. After “an exhaustive investigation,” the evidence suggested Tashman helped his 17-year-old girlfriend kill herself, police said.
Tashman was arrested Sunday and bond has been set at $10,000, according to police.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.