North Texas Amber Alert canceled after missing 10-year-old boy from Little Elm found safe

A local Amber Alert has been canceled in North Texas after a 10-year-old boy who was last seen walking away from his apartment building in Little Elm on Wednesday afternoon was found safe Thursday morning, according to police.

Little Elm police issued the Amber Alert in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The child had last been seen at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday walking out of the Alta 380 apartment complex at 26535 E. University Drive, police said.

