North Texas art teacher accused of improper relationship with student in Texarkana

A Richardson High School art teacher was in custody Thursday and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in another school district in 2019.

Art teacher Jason Delezen faces a charge of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student in the Texarkana school district. The school district is about 200 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Details of the case were not available on Thursday.

Delezen was arrested Tuesday at the Richardson school, authorities said. Detectives with a warrant took him into custody, but Richardson police were not involved in the arrest.

Delezen, 40, was booked into the Dallas County Jail at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records, with no bond amount set.

KDFW-TV reported that Richardson school district officials placed Delezen on leave while police investigate.

The district said Delezen underwent both background and educator certification checks before he was hired, according to KDFW.

Richardson school officials told the TV station that they aren’t aware of any allegations against Delezen from his time working there, but they’re asking parents to talk to their children about whether they’ve had any improper experiences with the teacher.

Delezen taught art in Texarkana from August 2016 to June 2019 before he was hired at Richardson High School.