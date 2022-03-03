North Texas Aryan Brotherhood gang member placed on state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

A Cleburne man who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood Texas was added Thursday to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Daniel Boone, 47, also has ties in Johnson and Hood counties.

A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered for Boone, who is wanted on a parole violation and two assault warrants out of Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued two felony warrants on Feb. 8, 2021, for Boone who is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Details of the cases were not available on Thursday.

DPS troopers warned that Boone was considered armed and dangerous.

The Cleburne man also could be in city of Granbury, according to the DPS.

His criminal history includes:

▪ Boone was sentenced to 9 months in jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2004.

▪ He was convicted in 2005 for possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years.

▪ In 2008, the Cleburne man was sentenced to 40 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and released on parole in 2014.

▪ The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation for Boone on Oct. 14, 2020. Information was not released on why a warrant was issued for a parole violation.

Boone is described as 6-foot-2, weighting about 215 pounds with tattoos on his chest, both arms, both wrists and fingers. There is a scar on his right hip.

Anyone with information should call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.