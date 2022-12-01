North Texas authorities search for missing 7-year-old girl in Wise County

North Texas authorities are searching for a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening in Wise County.

The child’s family reported Athena Strand missing to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 6:40 p.m., after the family had been looking for her for about an hour, according to the Wise County Messenger.

Athena was last seen in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise.

MISSING CHILD — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl last seen in Paradise Wednesday night.



Athena Strand was last seen at the 200 block of CR 3570.



If you have any information regarding Athena's whereabout call the WCSO, 940-627-5971. pic.twitter.com/o5FGhRj9gf — Wise County Messenger (@WCMessenger) December 1, 2022

The Department of Public Safety and other area police and fire departments have been assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.