North Texas boy missing since Tuesday believed to be with family in Mexico, father at large

A 10-year-old boy from North Texas whose father is the suspect in his abduction is believed to be with family in Mexico, the Wilmer Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Ian Aguilar Tuesday, who was last seen around 7:30 a.m. that day in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer. His father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar, is the suspect in his abduction.

Wilmer is in Dallas County and is about 45 miles east of Fort Worth.

Wilmer police believe Ian is with a family member in Mexico and is no longer with his father.

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer, TX.

“While communication with family members is encouraging, and we now have hope and reason to believe Ian is okay, our investigation continues,” said police in the release Friday.

The Amber Alert issued Tuesday said law enforcement officials believed Ian to be in grave or immediate danger.

Aguilar-Cano is also suspected of murdering the boy’s mother, Zuleika Lopez, in her home Tuesday and then taking their son, law enforcement authorities told Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Lopez’s homicide, according to Wilmer police.

Wilmer Police are looking for Ian Aguilar, 10, who was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer, Texas. The suspect vehicle is a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate KVZ-1194.

The suspect vehicle in Ian’s abduction was a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate KVZ-1194. The vehicle, believed to be driven by Aguilar-Cano, was found unoccupied in the Houston area, Wilmer police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to an updated alert Friday, Aguilar-Cano has not yet been located.

Authorities also said Friday that they will investigate until being able to verify that Ian is not in danger.

“It would be our hope that Ian will be united with family members here, sooner than later, so that we can actually see him and know he is safe with family and in familiar surroundings,” Wilmer police said in the release Friday.

Ian is described as a Hispanic male who is about 4 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Aguilar-Cano is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ian’s abduction or the suspect is asked to call Wilmer police at 972-441-6565.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation Aguilar-Cano is connected with is asked to contact the Dallas County Public Information Office at sheriffmedia@dallascounty.org.