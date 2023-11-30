North Texas city gets $30K donation for safety equipment for police and fire departments

The Kennedale police and fire departments got a welcome surprise this month when a long-time resident donated $30,000 for public safety.

The person wishes to remain anonymous, according to a press release from the city. The police and fire departments each received $15,000 for equipment. The money could be used for drones, protective gear and training equipment.

The city of 10,000 is near Interstate 20 and U.S. 287 in southeast Tarrant County.