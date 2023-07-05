This North Texas city is one of the best places to retire, new study says. Why is that?

Dallas ranked as the third-best place to retire in Texas in a study done earlier this year by Home Bay.

The Lone Star State has the fourth-highest net migration of retirees in the nation, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Social Security retirement benefits and all other types of retirement income are tax-free in Texas.

People over 60 years old make up 16% of the Dallas population. The city received an average star rating of 3.4 for its retirement communities. The property tax rate stands at 1.94% and the home value increase over 10 years at 168%.

Its recreation score, based on number of recreation options per capita and average star ratings on Yelp, is 66 out of 100. There are plenty of senior centers, movie theaters and stadiums for retirees to enjoy.

But what really makes the city stand out for retirees? Dallas had far more accessible healthcare than other Texas cities, with 26 high-quality hospitals per 100,000 residents.

Here are the five best places to retire in Texas, according to Home Bay: