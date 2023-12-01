This North Texas city is one of the worst in U.S. for parking availability, study shows

The Christmas season is in full swing as shoppers flock to retailers for holiday gifts, but they may have trouble finding parking in one North Texas city.

A recent study from FINN, a vehicle subscription company, ranked Fort Worth as the second worst city in the country for parking availability. San Diego took the top spot on the list.

The overall study took aim at the cheapest and most expensive monthly parking costs across U.S. cities, along with additional data on cities with the best and worst parking availability.

FINN’s methodology for the study started with finding the most populated cities via World Population Review, then using Spot Hero to find the lowest and highest monthly parking rates. All data used is from 2023, according to FINN.

Here’s how the study turned out:

Why is Fort Worth the second worst city for available parking?

Overall, Fort Worth scored a 1.27/10 on FINN’s car parking score.

The study states that the cost of parking is relatively low in Fort Worth at about $75 a month for the cheapest rate. However, its the lack of amenities such as EV charging and wheelchair accessibility, that drag Cowtown’s overall score down.

Another factor made by the study is that Fort Worth simply doesn’t have many parking lots with high-ratings.

Here’s FINN’s list for the top 10 U.S. cities with the worst parking availability, listed by their car parking score:

No. 1- San Diego at 0.66/10

Tied at No. 2- Fort Worth at 1.27/10

Tied at No. 2- Long Beach, California at 1.27/10

No. 4- Indianapolis at 1.58/10

No. 5- Cleveland at 1.81/10

No. 6- Riverside, California at 1.85/10

No. 7- Cincinnati at 2.08/10

No. 8- San Antonio at 2.12/10

No. 9- Detroit at 2.20/10

No. 10- St. Louis at 2.24/10

How did other Texas cities fare in the study?

A few other Texas cities fared much better on the study than Fort Worth.

Dallas tied Memphis for second place among cities with the cheapest monthly parking at $40 per month. Dallas’ annual yearly cost for parking would be around $480, which is comparable to a sole month’s parking rate in New York City, the study points out.

Houston tied for fourth on cheapest monthly parking costs at $50 per month, alongside Nashville, St. Louis and Riverside, California.

Elsewhere in the study, Dallas ranked No. 10 for U.S. cities with the best available parking.