North Texas Congressman Roger Williams says he isn’t running for U.S. House Speaker

Rep. Roger Williams, a North Texas congressman, is staying out of the race for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Williams was mulling a run but was going think about the decision over the weekend, The Texas Tribune reported on Friday.

In a statement late Saturday, Williams said he wasn’t running.

“I am humbled and thankful to my colleagues, constituents, and supporters who have reached out and encouraged me to run for Speaker of the House over the past several weeks,” Williams said in a statement shared on X, previously called Twitter. “After spending some time with my family in prayer, I have decided that now is not the right time for me to seek this important position.

With my responsibilities as Chairman of the House Small Business Committee, serving Texas’ 25th Congressional District, running a business back home, and most importantly, to my family in these challenging times, it is important I give all I have to the jobs at hand. Make no mistake, I will never stop fighting to secure our borders, protect small businesses, and grow our majority, and I will work with our next Speaker to keep this charge.”

Williams’ name was previously floated by Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, in a CNN Interview. Williams, in an Oct. 4 statement, didn’t confirm whether he was interested in a bid for the leadership role. In the time since, he’s voted three times for Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

On Friday, the House Republican Conference booted Jordan as its Republican nominee, opening the door to new possible contenders.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, is running for Speaker. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, had expressed interest but isn’t running, according to The Texas Tribune.

Williams represents District 25, which covers much of the area between Arlington and Abilene and includes Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Tarrant and Young counties. He was first elected to Congress in 2012 and is chairman of the House Committee on Small Business.

Williams was TCU baseball player and coach and serves on the university’s board of trustees. Some wanted him removed from the position after he voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral votes following the 2020 election.

Tarrant County’s congressional Republicans have been split in their speaker votes. Three rounds of ballots had been cast by the end of Friday.

“Our Republican Conference is a great and diverse conference representing a large swath of our country,” Williams said in the Saturday statement. “I have no doubt that we will nominate and elect an outstanding Speaker on the next floor vote. It’s time we come together, to unite and do the job we were all sent here to do - put America first.”

Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-California, three times. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, and Rep. Michael Burgess, R- Lewisville, voted for Jordan in each vote. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, consistently voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Granger defended her support for the Louisiana Republican in a Wednesday social media post.

“This was a vote of conscience and I stayed true to my principles,” she said. “Intimidation and threats will not change my position.”

Tarrant County’s congressional Democrats, Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth and Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, both voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.