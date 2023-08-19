North Texas contractor gets 5 years probation, agrees to repay $420,000 to fraud victims

A North Texas construction contractor was sentenced to five years of probation and three months in jail after pleading guilty to fraud, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain announced in a news release Friday.

Aaron Seth Miller, 41, of Springtown, Texas, was given his sentence after reaching an agreement to repay all victims involved in the fraudulent scheme, totaling over $420,000, according to the release.

Miller pleaded guilty to misapplication of construction trust funds over $500 with the intent to defraud.

In an agreement with the prosecution, he was sentenced to a $2,000 fine, ten years in prison that was probated to five years, 90 days in jail as a condition of probation, 200 hours community service, and a requirement that he not engage in general contractor or subcontractor work and cannot directly receive funds from any construction customers during his probation, according to the release.

He is allowed to work in construction, but only as a wage earner, according to the probation conditions.

“Being reimbursed was what was most important to our victims and that was a lot of money,” said Swain in the release. “If we had sent Mr. Miller to prison, they likely would never have received their money back and, if they did, it would be years down the road. They wanted and needed their money now.”

“We also wanted to protect the public going forward,” said Swain. “That’s why we prohibited Mr. Miller from engaging in contractor work. If anyone sees or hears of him working as a contractor, they should contact the Parker County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.”

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports from people in Dec. 2022 who reached an agreement with Miller or his company, WD Welding Services, for a construction project. They paid money for the project, but construction never began, or “minimal effort was invested,” according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office was very diligent in putting the cases together,” said Swain. “They worked hard on behalf of these victims.

“I know they are proud to have been able to help our Parker County citizens recoup their money.”