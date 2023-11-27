North Texas crash claims woman's life

A woman reported missing was discovered killed in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend in Young County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety media release.

Dona Louise Chambers, 60, of Manor was found dead Saturday about two miles north of Loving. Last seen Nov. 18, Chambers was reported missing to the Young County Sheriff's Office.

She was pronounced dead on the scene because of crash injuries. Loving is about 49 miles south of Wichita Falls.

A preliminary investigation showed Chambers was driving a 2022 Buick Encore North on State Highway 16. The SUV left the highway as it went around a curve and began traveling in the ditch.

The Buick hit a sign and kept going northwest in the ditch, entered a tree line and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its right side.

Chambers was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS media release.

