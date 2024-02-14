North Texas doctor arrested, accused of assaulting 4 patients during appointments: police

A North Texas doctor was arrested on four counts of indecent assault after patients reported he assaulted them during doctor’s appointments, the Denton Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

In May, a woman reported that Dr. Ikenna Adugba, a 64-year-old Coppell resident, inappropriately touched her during a doctor’s appointment at First Care Medical Center in Denton, according to the release.

Due to Adugba’s position as a Medicaid provider and physician, Denton police detectives contacted the Texas Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to assist with the case.

During the investigation, detectives identified three other patients who reported Adugba assaulted them during doctor’s appointments between 2022 and 2023, the release says.

Today's top stories:

→ Girlfriend arrested on murder in fentanyl death of fired juvenile court judge

→ Fort Worth ISD school board finalizes staff cuts; teachers unaffected

→ VIDEO: 'I'll kill you,' Arlington cop says before shooting armed driver

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Detectives obtained four warrants for Adugba’s arrest on charges of indecent assault on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday at his workplace in the 2100 block of Brinker Road without incident, police said.

Adugba was booked into the City of Denton Jail with bond set at $80,000 and has since bonded out.

Police ask anyone with information about Adugba, including any unreported incidents, to contact Detective Marqui Curtis at (940) 349-7727.