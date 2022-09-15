North Texas doctor arrested after being accused of tampering with IV bags

A 59-year-old Richardson doctor suspected of contaminating IV bags that authorities say resulted in the death of a fellow physician and injuries to patients was arrested Wednesday on a federal warrant, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., an anesthesiologist, has been accused of tampering with an IV at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Texas, WFAA reported.

Authorities say his actions resulted in the death of anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, according to WFAA. Kaspar wasn’t feeling well one day and used an IV she got from the hospital at home in an attempt to feel better. The bag was compromised, according to authorities.

So far, at least seven patients have come forward saying they experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing surgery at the hospital at which Ortiz works, WFAA reported.

Ortiz is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday, where he may enter a plea to the charges filed against him and a federal magistrate will decide if he gets bond and, if so, how much.

WFAA reported it is not clear if Ortiz has an attorney.