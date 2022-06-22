North Texas elementary playground set ablaze; police have two juveniles in custody

Two juveniles are in custody after police said they were responsible for setting an elementary school playground on fire Tuesday.

The fire occurred at Providence Elementary School in Denton County. Aubrey police responded to the elementary school and found the playground had been fully engulfed, according to a police department Facebook post.

The Aubrey Fire Department extinguished the fire, and police found evidence that led them to believe the fire was an intentional act, the post said.

By Tuesday night, officers had identified the two juveniles allegedly responsible. They were taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.