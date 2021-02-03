North Texas family asks for help for son hurt in crash that killed sister, grandmother

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Updated

An Argyle family continued on Wednesday to ask for prayers for the healing of their 3-year-old son critically injured Sunday in an Interstate 35W crash that took the lives of his sister and grandmother.

Rex Carter, who suffered broken legs and a small brain contusion, was in critical condition Wednesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Our son Rex has survived, he is fighting and we humbly ask for your prayers,” his father, Craig Carter, wrote in a Facebook post.

Carter’s 4-year-old daughter, Lux, and his mother-in-law, 58-year-old Rose Morgan, were killed Sunday in the traffic wreck.

“My wife and I are devastated but comforted by the knowledge that they are now with our Lord Jesus,” Carter wrote.

A Fort Worth man who was a driver involved in the crash and fled the scene has been arrested and faces charges, according to police in Northlake, where the accident occurred.

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to the paramedics, first responders and the entire medical team at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth,” Carter wrote on Facebook.

Carter is in the middle of a Republican runoff election against David Spiller for Texas House District 68.

The Argyle man noted that doctors were continuing to monitor the swelling in his son’s brain and they could not operate on one of his legs until he was stable.

Carter said because of COVID-19 and the economic downturn his family didn’t have insurance for Rex, which is why he and his wife, Leigha Morgan, began a GoFundMe account for his son’s medical bills.

As of Wednesday, more than $36,000 had been raised for Rex.

“His care is extensive and ongoing and we have no idea when he is coming home,” Leigha Morgan wrote on the GoFundMe website. “Even then he will be in rehab for a period of time.”

She wrote that the world would not be the same for her little family.

“I will no longer be greeted by my two children or Mom at the door, only my husband and one child,” Morgan said on the GoFundMe account.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 17000 block of the northbound lanes of I-35W in Northlake.

A Toyota had been traveling north on the highway Sunday afternoon when a second car, an Audi, hit the Toyota causing it to veer off the roadway, police said.

Once it left the roadway, the Toyota hit a concrete barrier and rolled several times. Morgan and her two grandchildren were in the Toyota.

The Audi, driven by Kendrick Demon Collins, left the scene of the crash, police said.

Police, fire and medical crews arrived on the scene and found Lux Carter and Rose Morgan dead at the scene. Rex Carter was extricated from the Toyota and taken by helicopter ambulance to the hospital.

Witnesses called 911 and gave a description of the Audi. Police found the car and arrested Collins, 28, of Fort Worth.

Collins faces two charges of accident involving death and a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Denton County Jail records.

“I am devastated, in total grief, and I’ve lost my two best friends on this earth,” Leigha Morgan wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I know God has a reason for everything. I am glad they went hand in hand together into Heaven.”

