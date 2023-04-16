North Texas family suing OnlyFans model over wrongful death of her boyfriend

The OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend in Miami is being sued by the boyfriend’s family, according to a lawsuit.

Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, was arrested in Hawaii and charged with murder in August for stabbing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, April 3. Clenney’s attorney said she was acting in self defense when the 26-year-old stabbed Obumseli.

Obumseli’s family is now suing Clenney for wrongful death, claiming in a lawsuit filed in Miami Dade County in Floriday that the model “acted in a careless and negligent manner” leading up to Obumseli’s death.

Obumseli’s family lives in Richardson, but Obumseli was living with Clemmey in Miami at the time of his death.

The family also names in the lawsuit the owners of the luxury high-rise apartment in which Obumseli was killed and the management company in charge of the property. The family said in the lawsuit they are seeking damages for mental pain, loss of support to his family and expenses of medical care and a funeral.

The Miami Herald reported in August that Clenney originally told authorities she’d just thrown a knife at him. Evidence showed that wasn’t the case. Because of the angle of the knife and the depth at which it penetrated his body, police said they were able to determine Clenney had stabbed Obumseli up close and personal.

The Miami Herald reported Clenney had a history of attacking Obumseli with weapons “during an increasingly storm relationship.”

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said to two had a “violent and toxic two-year relationship,” according to the Miami Herald.

Clenney is next scheduled to appear in criminal court in Miami-Dade County on May 9. She’s facing a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.