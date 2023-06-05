North Texas girl graduates high school at 14 years old: 'It was definitely fun'

At 14, Oforitsenere Bodunrin already has a second-degree black belt and has school newspaper editor and Key Club president on her resume.

Now the North Texas native can add high school graduate to the list.

She may not have a driver's permit yet, but last week Bodunrin graduated from Martin High School in Arlington, about 15 miles southeast of Fort Worth, Texas.

Video posted online shows the young teen walking across the stage at Globe Life Field and receiving her diploma.

"While this chapter of their lives has officially closed, we know so many great discoveries and infinite possibilities await these Warriors," the high school posted on Facebook about Bodunrin and her fellow graduates.

A freshman at age 10

According to the City of Arlington, Bodunrin was 10 when she started her freshman year at Martin High School.

"But that didn’t stop her from making the most of her time and excelling as a high schooler," the city posted on Twitter, adding she graduated at the top of her class.

"'(It's) very exciting because I guess I've kinda waited four years for this," Bodunrin said in a video posted on Twitter. "I don't really like to draw attention to myself... but it was definitely fun."

The recent graduate said her older sister also graduated from the same high school in 2019 at age 14.

“She mirrored her sister. So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well,” her mother Bawo Bodunrin, told KTVT.

One of her AP teachers, Elizabeth Osbourne, said she didn't know her age until one of her classmates told her.

"I think she's an outstanding example of what humility and hard work can earn you," Osbourne said in a video posted on the city's Twitter page.

The teen, her school said, plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas girl Oforitsenere Bodunrin graduates high school at age 14