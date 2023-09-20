What is North Texas Giving Day? Giving starts now and here’s how to donate to a cause

North Texas Giving Day, one of the largest community-wide giving events in the nation, is on Thursday with over three thousand non-profit organizations open to donations.

NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online event that allows for donations to charitable organizations. Communities Foundation of Texas facilitates the program and helped the event raise $62.6 million in 2022 through 94,385 donors that benefited 3,210 local nonprofits. Since 2009, the event has raised $503 million.





“North Texas Giving Day’s 15th anniversary is a celebration of the remarkable impact we can achieve as a community. The Meadows Foundation supports this event because we see the difference and positive ripples it creates. It truly matters.” said Peter Miller, of the Meadows Foundation.

The event’s website has a database donors can search for a nonprofit organization to help.



