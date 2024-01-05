North Texas group to sell ‘Yellowstone’-themed beef strips and brisket dog treats in 2024

The Dutton Ranch may only exist on “Yellowstone,” but a North Texas entrepreneur is hoping to bring the spirit of the television brand into a new venture.

Kevin Rizer, co-founder and creative director of LFG Product Solutions, has partnered with Paramount Consumer Products on a line of “Yellowstone”-inspired dog treats called, “Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co.”.

The organic beef treats aim to encapsulate the spirit of the Dutton Ranch in its natural authenticity, leaving artificial flavorings and preservatives at the door, the company says.

“Typically these are the types of treats that you might find only at a really specialty type of pet store,” Rizer, a Plano native, said. “We’re able to do it in a big way because of the name recognition and the prowess of the ‘Yellowstone’ and the Dutton ranch name.”

The “Yellowstone”-themed treats are the first major project from Rizer and co-founder Christian Verhoeven’s new company LFG Product Solutions.

Around two years ago, the entrepreneurial pair were looking into an idea for a new dog treat line that paired natural and organic products with “a little bit rough and tumble Americana.” Rizer said. After thinking about possible brands to partner with, a light bulb went off about “Yellowstone”.

The show’s authenticity, storytelling and modern western archetype are to thank for the partnership, Rizer said. Paramount felt the same way, almost immediately giving a green light to Rizer and Verhoeven’s dog treat pitch.

“That was in April or May of [2023], so this has happened very quickly,” Rizer said. “Oftentimes [ideas] can take years to develop, but this one has moved very quickly which is exciting.”

Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co. will launch with nine different treats when they go on sale next month.

Amazon and Chewy will get first dibs when they launch online in late February and early March. Conversations are ongoing with major retailers about in-store releases, which Rizer said will be scattered throughout the year.

Beef strips, brisket and heart are just a few of the dog treats available at launch.

“Certainly by the time the final installment of [’Yellowstone’] season five comes out this fall, they’ll be widely available nationwide,” Rizer said.

Rizer and crew have big plans for the Dutton Ranch Dog Treat Co., as he calls this inaugural wave of products the first season of a hopefully long-running series.

Future seasons could see the line explore different proteins such as bison, or get into baked treats and long-lasting chews. However, no matter what the product is, Rizer said it will have to stay in focus with the line’s high standards.

“My passion for getting into the pet space a decade ago was caring about dogs and caring about the things that we give them, the things that we treat them and feed them,” Rizer said.