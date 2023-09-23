North Texas impacted by a heat advisory until Sunday evening, says the NWS

A heat advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX valid from noon until Sunday 7 p.m. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Milam and Robertson counties.

"Heat index values of 104 to 109 degrees expected for portions of North Central and South Central Texas from noon today to 7 p.m. Sunday," says the NWS. "Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

This warning is in effect until Sunday at 7 p.m.

NWS Heat Wave Safety Tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid direct sun exposure: Protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Ensure child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

• Be mindful outdoors: Take extra precautions when working or spending time outside.

• Find the right time: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Know the red flags: Understand the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

For a safer outdoor work environment, follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s guidance by scheduling regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places. If anyone shows signs of heat illness, promptly move them to a cool, shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service

