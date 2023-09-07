North Texas lottery winner plans to buy home, retire after claiming over $9 million prize

A Dallas-Fort Worth resident claimed more than $9 million after winning an estimated $17 million Lotto Texas jackpot and choosing the cash value option, Texas Lottery officials said in a news release Thursday.

The winner, who is a resident of McKinney, took home $9,784,117.86 before taxes in the drawing held on Aug. 16.

The player chose the numbers for the winning ticket, which matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-17-31-38-48). The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #35410A, at 7650 Campbell Road in Dallas.

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, told the Texas Lottery that this was their first time winning a prize in a lottery game and they were “overwhelmed and nervous.” The winner called their girlfriend when they saw that they won.

The winner plans to buy a new home and retire with the jackpot winnings.

The claimant chose the cash value option when buying the ticket.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.