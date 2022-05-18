North Texas man arrested on charges related to a stolen valor investigation

A man was arrested in North Texas last week on charges related to a stolen valor investigation.

On May 9, Phillip Edward Cormier was taken into custody on two felony warrants related to the investigation, according to a Facebook post by Hood County Constable John Shirley.

On April 29, the constable’s office was contacted by a resident regarding someone possibly claiming unearned military honors and using that for personal enrichment, Shirley said in the post.

Cormier, then the general manager at the Pecan Plantation Owners Association, resigned from his position on May 5, four days before his arrest, according to the post.

Cormier could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shirley has not responded to an arrest warrant affidavit request by the Star-Telegram.

The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 made it a federal crime to falsely claim to be a recipient of certain military awards in order to obtain money, property or other benefits.

Residents with information regarding the investigation can contact Shirley’s office at 817-579-3291.