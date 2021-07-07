North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A North Texas man is accused of trying to prostitute an 8-year-old, officials say.

Dorian Frost, 27, was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18, a first-degree felony, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Frost was arrested in late June after he contacted undercover deputies with an offer of providing the child for $800 per hour, officials say.

Though he used several methods to remain anonymous online, Frost was identified during the investigation, officials say.

He was arrested at his home in Grayson County and jailed on a $350,000 bond.

“This arrest illustrates how despicable and depraved that those involved in human trafficking are,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Driver empties gun, opens fire with a second in Texas road rage shooting, video shows

Teen dies after being shot riding home from Astros game with family, Texas cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4-year-old shoots himself in front of mom and sibling in car, Colorado officials say

    The child’s dad was making purchases at a marijuana dispensary, authorities said.

  • Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Calif. man accused of kidnapping son, 2, killing boy’s mother

    “She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don’t have a mom,” the victim’s sister said. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 42, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow of San Jacinto, and then abducting the couple’s two-year-old son in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Stoot fled the scene with the child, prompting an Amber Alert.

  • Downfallen solicitor Dan Johnson: From promising political future to disbarment

    The SC Supreme Court announced Wednesday that Johnson can no longer practice law in the state.

  • Julian Assange will not be held in supermax prison US assures British government

    Officials also said Australian citizen could serve any sentence in home nation

  • Judge rules Air Force mostly responsible for 2017 mass shooting at Texas church

    A federal judge ruled the United States Air Force is mostly responsible for the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, court records filed on Tuesday show.

  • Man sparked world-famous treasure hunt — now lawsuit says he kept bounty for himself

    People were caught digging in historic cemeteries, rappelling canyons and risking their lives during the decade-long treasure hunt.

  • US STOCKS-Defensive, industrial stocks pull S&P 500, Dow higher

    The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes gained on Wednesday, helped by gains in industrial and defensive names, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting after the central bank took a more hawkish tone last month. Yields on the U.S. 10-year notes fell to 1.308% and were on track for a seventh straight session of declines, pressuring rate-sensitive banking stocks.

  • Driver empties gun, opens fire with a second in Irving road rage shooting, video shows

    The shooting stemmed from an “altercation” in a parking lot moments before.

  • Moïse assassination impacts Haitian community

    Miami Haitian community reacts to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch. (July 7)

  • Man killed and another detained in NE Houston

    Police said they were responding to a call of a person shot in the head when they found the victim and detained a suspect.

  • Wembley murders: Danyal Hussein guilty of killing sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in ‘pact with demon’

    Sisters murdered in ‘demonic pact’ after celebrating birthday party last year

  • Homeowner fatally shoots armed intruder who broke in during breakfast: Police

    A California man fatally shot an intruder who broke into his residence Tuesday morning, according to police.

  • Prominent Kuwaiti poet detained on charges of insulting emir

    Security forces in Kuwait detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country’s ruler and spreading “fake news,” his family said Wednesday, inciting anger from rights activists and lawmakers who view his arrest as a sign of escalating government repression. The poet, Jamal al-Sayer, had filled his Twitter page over the past weeks with fierce criticism of government corruption, posting lyrical verses that lament Kuwait’s dysfunction and patronage system. In one of the more incendiary tweets, he directly addresses Kuwait's emir, deploring the ruler's complicity in the “unbearable” state of the country and the government's “violating of the constitution."

  • Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend

    One hundred people — including two police officers — were shot in Chicago over the long Fourth of July weekend, including 18 homicides, the city's police department said Tuesday. None of them had died as of Tuesday morning, but at least three of the minors were in critical condition. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

  • U.S. finalizes Belarus air travel restrictions after aircraft diversion

    The U.S. Transportation Department finalized an order on Tuesday banning ticket sales for air travel between the United States and Belarus, acting after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard. The department on June 29 had issued a show cause order proposing the restrictions after the U.S. State Department determined that limiting travel between the United States and Belarus was in Washington's foreign policy interest in light of the diversion of the Ryanair flight.

  • Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

    Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side, and detectives were questioning a “person of interest” about the shooting, police said. The three were in an unmarked undercover vehicle on their way to an assignment when they were shot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. Two of the officers are agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and one is a Chicago officer, Brown said.

  • EXPLAINER: Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse seemed to have thrown an already turbulent nation into chaos on Wednesday, with a muddled line of succession. Jovenel Moïse was a 48-year-old businessman and political neophyte when he was sworn in as president of Haiti on Feb. 7, 2017. The former banana producer inherited a nation in turmoil — one that had gone a year without an elected leader in place.

  • House Call: Meet My Travel Crew

    Travel gear that doesn't sacrifice design for function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • State probe of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting complete; case in hands of local prosecutor

    The 16-year-old girl was killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer in a deadly encounter caught on body camera.