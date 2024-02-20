North Texas man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose of Bedford teenager

A North Texas man faces murder and drug charges in the fentanyl overdose death of a teenager in Bedford, police said Tuesday.

Kaeden Farish, a 19-year-old Azle resident, was charged on Sunday with murder in connection with the fatal fentanyl poisoning of a 17-year-old Bedford boy in January, police said in a news release.

An investigation determined Farish sold the victim fentanyl-laced pills, police said. A new Texas law that went into effect last year updated the state’s criminal code to allow authorities to charge suspects with murder if they’re accused of supplying fentanyl that causes a death.

Bedford police arrested Farish on Feb. 2 on a warrant on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He has been in the Tarrant County Jail since then.

His bond has been increased to $175,000 on the combined charges of murder and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

