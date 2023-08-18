North Texas man charged with selling fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose

A North Texas man has been indicted on charges of possessing and distributing fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced in a news release Thursday.

Kevin Chase McCauley, 35, of Saginaw, was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

According to the indictment, officers with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an overdose on March 8, 2023, in Argyle, Texas.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an individual who had died of an apparent drug overdose, according to the release.

The person died from toxic effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report.

The investigation identified McCauley as the person who supplied and sold the fentanyl to the individual who overdosed.

McCauley faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This case is being investigated by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.