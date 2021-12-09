North Texas man who claimed he was in military arrested for sexual assault of child

A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child by the Abilene Police Department on Tuesday, following an arrest warrant issued by the Weatherford Police Department.

The parents of a 15-year-old girl reported the sexual assault to Weatherford police on Dec. 2 after they found out the man, Diego Alejandro Cortez, had been in their house and in their daughter’s bedroom, Weatherford police said in a news release Thursday.

Authorities said the girl told officers she met Cortez on a social media platform, and they exchanged personal information through both the platform and by text. The girl told police she gave Cortez her address and they had sex on three occasions.

The girl said Cortez presented himself as an armed services member and said he was stationed in the Abilene area. As of Thursday afternoon, police have not confirmed whether he was actually in the military.

Detectives said there may be more female juvenile victims, and offenses could have occurred as far back as 2020.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault or any other offense committed by Cortez is asked to report the offense to their local law enforcement authority. Weatherford police said they can also contact case detective Corp. Jason Goff at (817) 598-4414 or by email at jgoff@weatherfordtx.gov.