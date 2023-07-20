North Texas man convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers in U.S. Capitol riot

A 51-year-old North Texas man was found guilty Wednesday of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Capitol police video surveillance footage shows Matthew DaSilva participate in a group maneuver to dislodge the law enforcement officers guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance to the Capitol around 4:20 p.m., the release said.

Close to 15 minutes later DaSilva is seen pushing against an officer’s outstretched riot shield and then grabbing and pulling the riot shield away from an officer. He also swatted the officer’s arm away when the officer tried to deploy a canister of pepper spray, according to the release.

DaSilva, who is from Lavon in Collin County, was convicted in a District of Columbia court of two misdemeanor and four felony charges, the release said.

The charges against DaSilva included assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

DaSilva is one of more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers during the Capitol riot. So far 1,069 people have been arrested for crimes relating to the insurrection and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

DaSilva is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Oct. 12.