North Texas man dies protecting fiancé from crowd at Astroworld Festival
Danish Baig was one of eight killed Friday evening in Houston when the sold out crowd surged the stage at the Astroworld Festival, causing mass panic.
In St. Mary's Cemetery on East First Street there lies an infant child in an unmarked grave — a child who died less than 24 hours after being baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in 1920.
"It's just so devastating." The family of a Fremont toddler is heartbroken, a day after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life. The CHP says he was likely killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 in Oakland, while sitting in backseat of his mother's car.
A hunter found the mother’s body Friday after she died of exposure, authorities said.
The family of Danish Baig, 27, said he died trying to save his fiancée from being crushed at last week's Travis Scott show in Houston that left eight people dead.
Lev Tahor leaders are on trial in New York for fraud and kidnapping. I fled the extremist group after rabbis ordered me to marry a 12-year-old girl.
Courtesy of Jurinek and Patino familiesJulio Patino spoke to his son, Franco, by phone on Friday afternoon as Franco was celebrating a 21st birthday at the Astroworld Festival in Houston with his high school buddy Jake Jurinek.“He was happy and eating with his friend. He was having fun,” Patino told The Daily Beast by phone on Sunday. But by the end of the night, Franco and Jake were both dead, among the eight victims crushed and trampled by a surging crowd at a festival that several attendees h
"We just want prayers for him," Ammar Baig tells PEOPLE of his brother Danish Baig, who died in the mass casualty incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday
“She decided she was going to be of service to whatever God pointed her to,” her godmother said. Grayson died Oct. 18 from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Astroworld victim Rodolfo Angel Peña was a Laredo college student and aspiring model. He went to the show with friends and died in the crowd crush.
